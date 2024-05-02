2 hours ago - News

News Market: Education spending

🚨 The body of a child found in a duffel bag in Philadelphia earlier this year was identified as Damari Carter, a 4-year-old who'd been missing since last year.

  • The boy's mother and her boyfriend have been charged with murder. (6ABC)

💰 Philadelphians urged city lawmakers at a budget hearing this week to spend more on education.

  • Demands included boosting funding for the Community College of Philadelphia by $20 million to help working students with transportation and child care.
  • Some residents want the share of property tax revenue for the school district to rise from the proposed 56% to 58%. (Chalkbeat)

🏙️ Greater Center City is still Philly's fastest-growing residential area, per the latest report from Center City District.

  • The group wants to stop talking about pandemic recovery, and instead use its latest data to look forward. (Inquirer 🔒)
