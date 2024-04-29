Pennsylvania women are having babies later

Data: CDC Wonder; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

More Pennsylvania women are having babies in their 30s and 40s than 25 years ago, per provisional CDC data.

Why it matters: In the last few years, age 35 has gone from the start of "geriatric pregnancy," to potentially a maternal-age sweet spot, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum writes.

By the numbers: Today in the Keystone State, the average age of a woman giving birth is 29.9.

54.6% of women gave birth in their 30s or older last year compared to 40.4% in 1997. Plus: Teen pregnancies plummeted in the state over the past quarter century.

The bottom line: New guidelines are considering pregnancy risks five-year age groups instead of a big advanced maternal age group.

Risks, including of miscarriage, increase much more after age 40, compared to 35.

