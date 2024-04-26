Apr 26, 2024 - News

Malcolm Jenkins talks art at The Philadelphia Show

Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins showcases his art collection. Photo: Courtesy of The Philadelphia Show

Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins dishes on all things art collecting this weekend at The Philadelphia Show.

Driving the news: The 62nd annual event outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature dozens of antique and art dealers starting Friday.

  • The show will feature Americana, fine and folk art and ceramics from the 17th century to the present.

What's new: Jenkins will discuss his motivations and process for collecting modern African American art together with Eleanor Nairne, the head of modern and contemporary art at the art museum, at 10am on Sunday ($30).

Norman Rockwell illustration for the Hills Brothers Coffee company in 1929
Norman Rockwell's illustration for Hills Brothers Coffee in 1929. Photo: Courtesy of The Philadelphia Show/Illustrated Gallery

Plus: "Antiques Roadshow" senior producer Sam Farrell will participate in a panel discussion alongside several of the show's exhibitors to chat about their favorite finds on Saturday at 10am.

By the numbers, 41 exhibitors will be participating, including nine new dealers, such as Childs Gallery of Boston.

What they're saying: Huntley Platt, the show's manager, tells Axios the dealers can offer pro tips about collecting trends, the market and what to look for in artworks.

If you go: Tickets: $20 for adults. Children free.

  • The show is open Friday 11am-7pm at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Saturday 11am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.
