Former Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins dishes on all things art collecting this weekend at The Philadelphia Show.
Driving the news: The 62nd annual event outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature dozens of antique and art dealers starting Friday.
The show will feature Americana, fine and folk art and ceramics from the 17th century to the present.
What's new: Jenkins will discuss his motivations and process for collecting modern African American art together with Eleanor Nairne, the head of modern and contemporary art at the art museum, at 10am on Sunday ($30).