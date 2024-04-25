Apr 25, 2024 - News

News Market: Express stores to close

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a soft pretzel wrapped in a newspaper titled "News Market".

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

👋 Express will close a pair of Philly stores — in Center City and the Fashion District — after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week. The stores will be selling merch at deep discounts. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🏠 Media and Lancaster were the only two Pennsylvania spots to make it onto Money magazine's "50 Best Places to Live in the U.S." list for 2024.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Philadelphia in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more