News Market: Express stores to close

๐Ÿ‘‹ Express will close a pair of Philly stores โ€”ย in Center City and the Fashion District โ€” after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week. The stores will be selling merch at deep discounts. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

๐Ÿ Media and Lancaster were the only two Pennsylvania spots to make it onto Money magazine's "50 Best Places to Live in the U.S." list for 2024.