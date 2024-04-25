News Market: Express stores to close

Philadelphia
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios
👋 Express will close a pair of Philly stores — in Center City and the Fashion District — after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week. The stores will be selling merch at deep discounts. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
🏠 Media and Lancaster were the only two Pennsylvania spots to make it onto Money magazine's "50 Best Places to Live in the U.S." list for 2024.
