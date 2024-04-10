Enjoy the spring weather with these events this weekend:

🌉 Liberty Point is opening its doors for the season Thursday. Enjoy waterfront views from the Penn's Landing restaurant, along with dancing, drinks, and lunch and dinner eats. Hours: Noon-2am Monday-Sunday.

🍻 The Bok Bar opens for the season Thursday in South Philly. Vibe at the rooftop bar with a cocktail or grab a bite from the rotating food menu.

🤘 Rock out at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest on Friday and Saturday at the Fillmore. Hardcore bands, including headliners Biohazard and Deicide, will take the stage. Craft brews will be on tap, including from Attic Brewing Co. and Yards Brewing. Tickets: $53+

🍿 Watch a flick at the Philadelphia Film Society's Spring Fest, running Friday-Sunday. Choose from 10 indie films showing at the society's Center City theater that could include. Tickets: $15-$17 per movie, or $100 for an all-access badge.

🍽️ Latino Restaurant Week wraps up on Saturday. Score a free dessert or app when you order two dinner entrees at more than two dozen restaurants in Philly and the region.

🎭 Philly Theatre Week wraps up on Sunday. Still, plenty of shows and programs to catch throughout the city, including "The Good Person of Setzuan" at the Wilma Theater and a spotlight series focusing on a trio of musicals from local composers. Pay as you go.

🛍️ Browse over 200 vendors at the Punk Rock Flea Market at the 23rd Street Armory. Friday from 4-10pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm. Tickets: $10

🦊 This is for you, anime fans. The Otaku Fest takes over Cherry Street Pier Friday-Sunday with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and cosplay festivities. Times vary.

🌸 Don't miss the free Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend. Count on music, dance performances, vendors, a beer garden and family activities at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center and Fairmount Park Horticulture Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Plus: The Sakura Weekend kicks off at the Fallser Club in East Falls on Friday with performances and a calligraphy exhibition. 7-10pm. Tickets: $20

🍀 Shop and stroll outdoors at the Clover Market in Chestnut Hill on Sunday from 10am-4pm. There'll be more than 90 vendors, food trucks and live music.