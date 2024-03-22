Data: City of Philadelphia; Map: Axios Visuals

Thousands of runners will hit the streets on Sunday for the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon.

Why it matters: The event will bring widespread road closures, so driving will be a hassle in certain parts of the city.

Driving the news: The sold-out spring half marathon and 7K both start at 7:30am on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street and end at Eakins Oval.

A health and fitness expo will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday from 3-6:30pm and Saturday from 10am-4pm.

By the numbers: About 12,000 runners are participating in the half marathon and another 2,500 in the 7K.

👀 Where to watch: Among the best places to watch the race is along the parkway near Eakins Oval, event spokesperson Dawn Roberts tells Axios.

🏅 Plus: Urban Saloon in Fairmount will host an afterparty for those running in the races, starting at 9:30am.

Runners can present their bibs to receive drink specials, a free sports massage and a professional portrait.

🚧 Road closures: The race will bring widespread street closures stretching from 6th and Market streets to Falls Bridge on MLK Drive in Northwest Philly.

MLK Drive will be closed to vehicles from 7pm tonight through 7am Monday.

On Sunday, parts of the parkway and Kelly Drive will be closed starting at 3am, followed by additional closures along the course at 6:45am.

🟢 All roads are expected to reopen to traffic by about 11am.

🅿️ Be smart: "No parking" regulations will be posted along the race routes about the street closures.

Vehicles parked in those areas will be relocated.

🚌 SEPTA will detour several bus routes early Sunday morning, including Routes 2, 4, 7, 15, 33, 43, 47M, and 124.