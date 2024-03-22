Love Run Philadelphia to shutdown Philly roads
Thousands of runners will hit the streets on Sunday for the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon.
Why it matters: The event will bring widespread road closures, so driving will be a hassle in certain parts of the city.
Driving the news: The sold-out spring half marathon and 7K both start at 7:30am on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street and end at Eakins Oval.
- A health and fitness expo will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday from 3-6:30pm and Saturday from 10am-4pm.
By the numbers: About 12,000 runners are participating in the half marathon and another 2,500 in the 7K.
👀 Where to watch: Among the best places to watch the race is along the parkway near Eakins Oval, event spokesperson Dawn Roberts tells Axios.
🏅 Plus: Urban Saloon in Fairmount will host an afterparty for those running in the races, starting at 9:30am.
- Runners can present their bibs to receive drink specials, a free sports massage and a professional portrait.
🚧 Road closures: The race will bring widespread street closures stretching from 6th and Market streets to Falls Bridge on MLK Drive in Northwest Philly.
- MLK Drive will be closed to vehicles from 7pm tonight through 7am Monday.
- On Sunday, parts of the parkway and Kelly Drive will be closed starting at 3am, followed by additional closures along the course at 6:45am.
🟢 All roads are expected to reopen to traffic by about 11am.
🅿️ Be smart: "No parking" regulations will be posted along the race routes about the street closures.
- Vehicles parked in those areas will be relocated.
🚌 SEPTA will detour several bus routes early Sunday morning, including Routes 2, 4, 7, 15, 33, 43, 47M, and 124.
