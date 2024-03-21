Mar 21, 2024 - News

TSA complaints on the rise at Philadelphia airport

headshot
Data: TSA via The Data Liberation Project; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
Passing through security at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) was the top complaint from travelers over the past year, per data from the Transportation Security Administration.

Why it matters: Air passengers are reporting complaints at a higher rate than before the pandemic, according to an analysis by The Data Liberation Project.

By the numbers: Travelers filed 22.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers at PHL in January compared to six during the same time in 2019.

Zoom in: The analysis found that travelers grumbled the most about the expedited passenger screening program (or TSA PreCheck) at PHL, registering 2,033 complaints from January 2023 through January 2024.

  • Other top complaints were customer service (244), screening (109) and patdowns (58).

Of note: The data showed a spike in early 2020 because of more complaints relative to passenger volume, which declined during the pandemic.

Not-so-fun fact: PHL ranked 27th out of the 30 busiest mid-sized airports in the U.S. last year, per the Wall Street Journal.

