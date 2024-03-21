TSA complaints on the rise at Philadelphia airport

Passing through security at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) was the top complaint from travelers over the past year, per data from the Transportation Security Administration.

Why it matters: Air passengers are reporting complaints at a higher rate than before the pandemic, according to an analysis by The Data Liberation Project.

By the numbers: Travelers filed 22.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers at PHL in January compared to six during the same time in 2019.

Zoom in: The analysis found that travelers grumbled the most about the expedited passenger screening program (or TSA PreCheck) at PHL, registering 2,033 complaints from January 2023 through January 2024.

Other top complaints were customer service (244), screening (109) and patdowns (58).

Of note: The data showed a spike in early 2020 because of more complaints relative to passenger volume, which declined during the pandemic.

Not-so-fun fact: PHL ranked 27th out of the 30 busiest mid-sized airports in the U.S. last year, per the Wall Street Journal.