🪽 Philly encourages Wingmate for loved ones of spring break travelers

It's the start of the busy spring break travel season, so you know what that means: Grab a Wingmate and hit the airport.

Why it matters: Since the program launched last year, about 95% of 2,700 people with Wingmate passes used them to meet family and friends at their gates inside the Philadelphia International Airport.

By the numbers: About 3% of people used passes to shop or dine at the airport's 150 concessions, per PHL spokesperson Heather Redfern.

The remaining 2% were there for an event or to sightsee.

Zoom out: Travel picks up during spring break with many college revelers darting around the country or Philly-area parents planning quick getaways with their kids out of school for a few days.

Philadelphia expects more than 933,00 travelers to pass through the airport between today and March 31, up 5.2% from last year.

Airport officials tell Axios they expect 176,000 passengers to stream through the airport over the next two days.

How it works: Go online to apply for a pass. You'll need to provide your name and birthday as they appear on your license, the reason for your visit, plus an email where you'll receive confirmation of your request.

The Transportation Security Administration processes requests. Those approved must bring their digital pass and ID to the Terminals D/E or A-East security checkpoints.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say Wingmate passes give you access beyond security like regular ticketed passengers, but you cannot bypass security.