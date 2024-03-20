Pennsylvania's top Easter candies

Pennsylvanians prefer variety when it comes to Easter candy.

Driving the news: The top Easter candy purchased on DoorDash in 2023 was a bulk variety pack of Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and other chocolate candies, per the delivery company.

Nationwide, the top ordered Eater candy last year was Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies.

Plus: When it comes to marshmallow chick color, blue reigned supreme in Pennsylvania, compared to yellow nationally, per the delivery app.

What's next: Easter is March 31.