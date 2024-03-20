Mar 20, 2024 - News

Pennsylvania's top Easter candies

Easter candy preferences across the U.S.

Pennsylvanians prefer variety when it comes to Easter candy.

Driving the news: The top Easter candy purchased on DoorDash in 2023 was a bulk variety pack of Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and other chocolate candies, per the delivery company.

  • Nationwide, the top ordered Eater candy last year was Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies.

Plus: When it comes to marshmallow chick color, blue reigned supreme in Pennsylvania, compared to yellow nationally, per the delivery app.

What's next: Easter is March 31.

