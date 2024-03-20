Mar 20, 2024 - News
Pennsylvania's top Easter candies
Pennsylvanians prefer variety when it comes to Easter candy.
Driving the news: The top Easter candy purchased on DoorDash in 2023 was a bulk variety pack of Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and other chocolate candies, per the delivery company.
- Nationwide, the top ordered Eater candy last year was Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs Candies.
Plus: When it comes to marshmallow chick color, blue reigned supreme in Pennsylvania, compared to yellow nationally, per the delivery app.
What's next: Easter is March 31.
