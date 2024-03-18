Jefferson Health completes Market East tower
Jefferson Health's new Honickman Center is the latest tower to join the Philly skyline.
Why it matters: The $762 million project is part of an ongoing transformation and revitalization of that area of Market East.
Driving the news: Construction of the 19-story outpatient care facility at 11th and Chestnut Streets wrapped up last week, per the health care provider's website.
- The Honickman Center is expected to start accepting patients on April 15.
The big picture: The area around Jefferson's new tower has seen a boom of construction over the past decade, driven by National Real Estate Development, which partnered with Jefferson on the latest project.
- During that time, the developer added a pair of apartment towers, a boutique hotel, office space, and a supermarket to an area lacking amenities.
- Plus: A new pedestrian plaza recently opened adjacent to the Honickman Center at 12th and Chestnut streets.
Details: The Honickman Center includes 462,000 square feet of space, 300 exam rooms and 10 operating rooms.
- The facility also includes an onsite lab, pharmacy and radiology services.
Details: The tower will house specialty practices, including general surgery, infectious diseases, hematology and urology.
1 cool thing: Jefferson's tower stands more than 360 feet tall, making it one of the tallest commercial buildings east of Broad Street.
Between the lines: Jefferson Health is expected to locate all its outpatient services to the new building.
- The health care provider plans to repurpose or sell its office space spanning 10 other buildings.
What to watch: Market East is also where the Sixers are determined to build a new arena by 2031, which could attract even more development.
