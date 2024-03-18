Jefferson Health completes Market East tower

Jefferson Health's new Honickman Center is the latest tower to join the Philly skyline.

Why it matters: The $762 million project is part of an ongoing transformation and revitalization of that area of Market East.

Driving the news: Construction of the 19-story outpatient care facility at 11th and Chestnut Streets wrapped up last week, per the health care provider's website.

The Honickman Center is expected to start accepting patients on April 15.

The big picture: The area around Jefferson's new tower has seen a boom of construction over the past decade, driven by National Real Estate Development, which partnered with Jefferson on the latest project.

During that time, the developer added a pair of apartment towers, a boutique hotel, office space, and a supermarket to an area lacking amenities.

Plus: A new pedestrian plaza recently opened adjacent to the Honickman Center at 12th and Chestnut streets.

Details: The Honickman Center includes 462,000 square feet of space, 300 exam rooms and 10 operating rooms.

The facility also includes an onsite lab, pharmacy and radiology services.

Details: The tower will house specialty practices, including general surgery, infectious diseases, hematology and urology.

1 cool thing: Jefferson's tower stands more than 360 feet tall, making it one of the tallest commercial buildings east of Broad Street.

Between the lines: Jefferson Health is expected to locate all its outpatient services to the new building.

The health care provider plans to repurpose or sell its office space spanning 10 other buildings.

What to watch: Market East is also where the Sixers are determined to build a new arena by 2031, which could attract even more development.