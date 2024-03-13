Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend: St. Patrick's Day, Yarn Crawl and martinis

Spring is in the air, and Philly's got St. Patrick's Day festivities and other things this weekend:

🧶 Calling all yarn lovers. The first-ever Greater Philly Yarn Crawl kicks off today and runs through Sunday. Sixteen yarn shops in Philly and the region will participate with giveaways, pop-ups and special offers.

Register by ordering a passport to be picked up at the first shop you visit.

🎹 Hear something new at the Philadelphia Organ Festival. Friday kicks off concerts with special vocalists and musicians at venues throughout the city. Runs through March 21. Tickets: $10-$30 or $105 for a festival pass.

🍻 Join the St. Paddy's Day bash at Xfinity Live! on Saturday. The party starts at noon and includes DJs, mechanical bull riding, a silent disco and karaoke. Drink specials begin at 4pm. Free to enter (ages 21+), pay as you go.

🛍️ Shop at the St. Patrick's Day pop-up marketplace at 2300 Arena in South Philly on Saturday. Browse handmade goods, art, vintage clothing and more from 2-7pm. Plus, stay afterward for free live music from 8pm to midnight. Kid- and dog-friendly.

🎉 The Erin Express bar crawl is your ticket to more than 30 participating bars (with no cover) on Saturday and Sunday. Expect thousands to take part. No buses this year. Tickets: $19.95+.

🍸 If martinis are your thing, check out the Espresso Martini Crawl in Northern Liberties on Saturday from 11am-4pm. More than a dozen restaurants and bars taking part, offering specialty martinis from $8-$12 and martini flights.

🌳 Treetop Quest reopens on Saturday for the season. The aerial adventure park in West Fairmount Park challenges you to maneuver in the treetops while linked to ropes and ziplines. Kids 6+ can take part. Tickets: $38-$58.

🐦 Bring the whole family to make DIY bird feeders at Blue Bell Park in Northwest Philly on Saturday. This free event at the pavilion is from 11am-12:30pm and includes cups of hot cocoa. Register online.