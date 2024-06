Vietnam Restaurant in Chinatown won an America's Classics award from the James Beard Foundation Wednesday. Why it matters: The award bestows cachet and a mark of excellence from the venerable culinary organization that can make a restaurant a must-try destination.

State of play: Vietnam Restaurant was one of six winners across the country of an award given to "locally owned restaurants that serve quality food, have timeless appeal, and reflect the character of their communities," per the foundation's website.

Only about 100 restaurants are part of this exclusive club.

Zoom in: Nhu Lai and Thuyen Luu opened Vietnam Restaurant in 1984 after fleeing from Vietnam and living in a Malaysian refugee camp for a year. Their son, Benny Lai, now owns the business.