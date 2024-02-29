Feb 29, 2024 - News

Philadelphia's Marian Anderson gets her due with concert hall naming

Marian Anderson and Franz Rupp.

Marian Anderson stands beside pianist Franz Rupp. Photo: Courtesy of The Philadelphia Orchestra

Center City's most prominent concert hall will soon be named after the famed civil rights icon and singer Marian Anderson.

Why it matters: Philly woefully lacks monuments and prominent namings dedicated to women, let alone Black and other women of color.

State of play: Officials from The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center in June will officially rededicate Verizon Hall, the massive auditorium with the glass-and-steel barreled roof on S Broad Street, as Marian Anderson Hall, per a news release.

Zoom in: The renaming came from a $25 million donation by Leslie Miller and Richard Worley, among the largest ever to the arts center or orchestra.

Between the lines: It's rare for donors of large gifts who receive naming rights to a building to request someone else's name be used.

Catch up quick: South Philly's Anderson, born in 1897, was an acclaimed contralto and trailblazing activist for civil rights.

Plus: The city is also working to install a sculpture of Anderson in front of the Academy of Music.

What they're saying: "History cannot be rewritten, but there are many ways that music and the musical world can serve to right historic wrongs," said Matías Tarnopolsky, CEO and president of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, in a statement.

