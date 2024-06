WURD Radio is broadcasting a live show this morning from the White House complex, a major get for Pennsylvania's only Black-owned radio station. Why it matters: President Biden's longstanding media strategy has been targeting local audiences, which is more important than ever as he looks to shore up dwindling support among Black voters including in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Driving the news: Hosts Solomon Jones, Tonya Pendleton and Brother Shomari are broadcasting from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the West Wing with plans to ask Biden officials and Cabinet members about "pressing issues" in the Black community, per a news release.

Today's special broadcast kicks off the station's in-depth coverage of the 2024 election. Starting at 7am, each host will preside over a three-hour segment followed by a discussion about reparations with James Peterson from 4-7pm.

The intrigue: The timing of the invite comes a year after WURD, founded by the late Walter P. Lomax Jr., celebrated its 20th anniversary.

What they're saying: WURD CEO and president Sara Lomax, the late founder's daughter, said in a statement the station is a "key conduit to reach" Philly's Black voters.