Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals Age ain't nothing but a number — for Philly it's 39.3. That's the median age of a city resident in 2022, per census data.

Zoom in: Our median age ticked up one year since 2012.

Context: Philly residents have a lower median age than Detroit (40.4), Cleveland (41.8) and Tampa Bay (42.1).