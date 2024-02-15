Things to do this weekend in Philadelphia: 215 Day, circus and LEGO bricks

🇺🇸 Make the most of President's Day weekend with these events around the city.

🎡 Take one last trip to Winterfest at Penn's Landing. The park has ice skating, lounges, firepits, food and drinks, but closes for the season Monday. Pay as you go.

🎉 Today is 215 Day! Celebrate all things Philly at this first-ever event, with bars, restaurants and cafes across the city offering discounts, deals and giveaways, including tickets to live music and food tours.

🎪 The circus is in town. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are bringing the "greatest show on earth" to the Wells Fargo Center. The seven shows run Friday-Monday. Tickets: $30+.

🏳️‍🌈 "Abbott Elementary" and drag unite for "SLAY Is in Session" on Friday. Inspired by the hit TV series, the show features some of the city's top drag queens. 8-10pm at Franky Bradley's. Tickets: $10.

🧱 LEGO fans, your time is now. Check out "The Art of the Brick" exhibit at The Franklin Institute, which opens Saturday and features the world's largest display of LEGO art. Tickets: $20-$43.

🍻 Spend a day (responsibly) drinking at the Philly Beer Fest on Saturday at the 23rd Street Armory. Brews from the state's top breweries on tap, along with food and live music from Mr. Hollywood DJ. Tickets: $35-$55. 21+ only, no pets. Noon-9pm.

📜 This one's for you, history buffs. Museum of the American Revolution's new exhibit delves deeper into the history of Gen. George Washington's headquarters tent. Check out artwork, rare documents and historical objects. Tickets: $13-25.

🐉 Don't miss out on Lunar New Year events this weekend.

The celebration at Franklin Square will include dancers, crafts for kids, giveaways and a free dumpling workshop. Saturday, 5-7pm. Free!

The Comcast Center has free Lunar New Year programming Mondays through Saturdays through March 8, including a film inside the Universal Sphere and a make-your-own sky lantern activity.

😂 Get a laugh at the "Drunk Black History Show" with comedian Gordon Baker-Bone. This interactive show at World Cafe Life offers drunken anecdotes from booked guests. Saturday, 8:30pm. Tickets: $20.