Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Please Touch Museum is getting new tiling. Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Children will soon have a new marble floor to run across at the Please Touch Museum.

Why it matters: The nearly 150-year-old Memorial Hall is undergoing its first major renovations since before the museum opened there in 2008.

What's happening: Crews begin removing and replacing thousands of original red, black and white marble tiles in the museum's main hall and surrounding areas on the first floor today.

The $4.2 million project is expected to take 13-15 months.

🤸🏿‍♀️ Be smart: Please Touch will remain open during the makeover.

Crews are limiting their work to small areas at a time and within transparent tents and barricades, allowing daily operations and events to continue plus visibility into the construction.

Zoom in: The original floors, littered with chips and cracks, direly need repair.

Memorial Hall opened in 1876 as the centerpiece of the Centennial Exposition marking the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Details: The areas slated for floor replacements include Hamilton Hall, near the entrance where the Statue of Liberty's arm and torch is located, plus a handful of rooms, hallways and the cafe.

The new marble floors will look identical to the original.

By the numbers: The project includes 128 tons of new European marble stretching over 17,000 square feet.

What they're saying: The project will "bring the floor back to the grandeur it was in 1876," Mark Page, senior director of operations at the museum, tells Axios.