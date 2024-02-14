Feb 14, 2024 - Food and Drink

Go for the sammies, stay for the mac and cheese at Cafe Carmela

Crab mac n' cheese from Cafe Carmela

Crab mac and cheese from Cafe Carmela. Photo: Isaac Avilucea/Axios

🧑‍🍳 Isaac here! I finally took cheesesteak legend Jim Pappas' advice and got out to Cafe Carmela.

The intrigue: The Philly cheesesteak connoisseurs Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio opened a second location in Huntingdon Valley not far from where I live.

Yes, but: I mixed it up a bit. Instead of going for the Don Cheech sammie, I opted for the crab mac and cheese ($24).

  • I have a soft place in my heart for mac and cheese, since the Kraft variety was the first item I learned how to make as a young boy.

My take: The ridges and odd shape of the homemade campanelle pasta give the dish good texture when paired with flecks of crab meat, topped with toasted bread crumbs.

  • I'm a stickler for cheese levels, and this one didn't drown out the taste of the pasta.
  • Great as a side dish for a party, or if you're feeling bold, gobble down the whole entrée yourself.

The bottom line: An unexpected boon for a place known for its cheesesteaks. Can't wait to go back and sample the menu.

If you go: 2975 Philmont Avenue, Huntingdon Valley.

