Go for the sammies, stay for the mac and cheese at Cafe Carmela

🧑‍🍳 Isaac here! I finally took cheesesteak legend Jim Pappas' advice and got out to Cafe Carmela. The intrigue: The Philly cheesesteak connoisseurs Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio opened a second location in Huntingdon Valley not far from where I live.

Yes, but: I mixed it up a bit. Instead of going for the Don Cheech sammie, I opted for the crab mac and cheese ($24).

I have a soft place in my heart for mac and cheese, since the Kraft variety was the first item I learned how to make as a young boy.

My take: The ridges and odd shape of the homemade campanelle pasta give the dish good texture when paired with flecks of crab meat, topped with toasted bread crumbs.

I'm a stickler for cheese levels, and this one didn't drown out the taste of the pasta.

Great as a side dish for a party, or if you're feeling bold, gobble down the whole entrée yourself.

The bottom line: An unexpected boon for a place known for its cheesesteaks. Can't wait to go back and sample the menu.

If you go: 2975 Philmont Avenue, Huntingdon Valley.