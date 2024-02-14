Go for the sammies, stay for the mac and cheese at Cafe Carmela
🧑🍳 Isaac here! I finally took cheesesteak legend Jim Pappas' advice and got out to Cafe Carmela.
The intrigue: The Philly cheesesteak connoisseurs Joseph and Anna Marie Maglio opened a second location in Huntingdon Valley not far from where I live.
Yes, but: I mixed it up a bit. Instead of going for the Don Cheech sammie, I opted for the crab mac and cheese ($24).
- I have a soft place in my heart for mac and cheese, since the Kraft variety was the first item I learned how to make as a young boy.
My take: The ridges and odd shape of the homemade campanelle pasta give the dish good texture when paired with flecks of crab meat, topped with toasted bread crumbs.
- I'm a stickler for cheese levels, and this one didn't drown out the taste of the pasta.
- Great as a side dish for a party, or if you're feeling bold, gobble down the whole entrée yourself.
The bottom line: An unexpected boon for a place known for its cheesesteaks. Can't wait to go back and sample the menu.
If you go: 2975 Philmont Avenue, Huntingdon Valley.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.