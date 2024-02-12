Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Valentine's Day is about flowers, chocolate and Cupid, the mythical god of love, right?

Yes, but: There's a darker side of Valentine's Day, rooted in "vestiges of both Christian and ancient Roman tradition," per History.

In short: Saints were martyred, including a priest named Valentine who secretly wed young lovers in defiance of a Roman emperor's ban.

The internet is full of ooey-gooey lists for V-Day date ideas and gifts. But this is effin' Philly. No one (loves) us. We don't care. In that spirit, here's a guide to cute, cutting and macabre spins for the holiday:

🕵️ Create your own scavenger hunt with hidden clues leading to your first date spot.

The prize: A note spelling out "love." Tell your partner they're lucky to have you. Love is what they searched for their whole life.

💸 Snag a gift card to your partner's favorite restaurant. Make sure it has zero dollars because your "Love Don't Cost a Thing."

🦅 For Eagles fans: Get your partner a split frame with pictures of QB Jalen Hurts and former play-caller Carson Wentz.

Whenever they complain about you, point to the frame and remind them you're still better than their ex.

😐 For those of us so comfortable in our relationships that we no longer try, keep doing what you're doing.

The opposite of love isn't hate; it's indifference. You're on the way to booking two tickets to paradise.

😴 For all the single peeps, save the money you would've spent on gifts and buy yourself ZzzQuil.