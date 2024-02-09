State Rep. Kevin Boyle caught on video in bar outburst
State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D) was caught on video berating staff and guests at a suburban Philadelphia bar and threatening to "shut down" the business.
Why it matters: He has a troubled history while in office, notably a 2021 arrest that saw him charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order from his wife.
- He was sidelined by fellow Democrats at the time, including former Gov. Tom Wolf, who called on him to resign.
- It was also revealed he was dealing with ongoing mental health challenges, for which he agreed to seek treatment.
- Those charges were ultimately dropped in early 2022, per Broad and Liberty.
What's happening: In a video reviewed in full by Axios that is circulating in various lengths on social media, Boyle was seen getting kicked out of Gaul and Co. Malt House in Rockledge recently.
- He cursed at those present and accused them of being "actors," "U.S. military intelligence and traitors," per the video.
- "I'll close your f---ing bar. This bar is done! Do you know who the f--k I am? This bar is done tomorrow!" he said in the video.
What they're saying: Boyle's office didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the video.
- Calls to his Harrisburg office on Friday afternoon went directly to a voice message, which hung up after directing Axios to an operator.
The big picture: Pennsylvania House Democratic leadership issued a joint statement to Axios calling the video "very troubling."
- "Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges," per the statement. "We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help."
Between the lines: Boyle is a member of the powerful Northeast Philly family that includes his brother, fifth-term U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents a portion of Philly.
- Kevin Boyle was elected in 2010. His 172nd District includes parts of Northeast Philadelphia and portions of Montgomery County.
What to watch: Kevin Boyle and all state representatives are up for re-election this year.
