State Rep. Kevin Boyle caught on video in bar outburst

Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives

State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D) was caught on video berating staff and guests at a suburban Philadelphia bar and threatening to "shut down" the business.

Why it matters: He has a troubled history while in office, notably a 2021 arrest that saw him charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order from his wife.

He was sidelined by fellow Democrats at the time, including former Gov. Tom Wolf, who called on him to resign.

It was also revealed he was dealing with ongoing mental health challenges, for which he agreed to seek treatment.

Those charges were ultimately dropped in early 2022, per Broad and Liberty.

What's happening: In a video reviewed in full by Axios that is circulating in various lengths on social media, Boyle was seen getting kicked out of Gaul and Co. Malt House in Rockledge recently.

He cursed at those present and accused them of being "actors," "U.S. military intelligence and traitors," per the video.

"I'll close your f---ing bar. This bar is done! Do you know who the f--k I am? This bar is done tomorrow!" he said in the video.

What they're saying: Boyle's office didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the video.

Calls to his Harrisburg office on Friday afternoon went directly to a voice message, which hung up after directing Axios to an operator.

The big picture: Pennsylvania House Democratic leadership issued a joint statement to Axios calling the video "very troubling."

"Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges," per the statement. "We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help."

Between the lines: Boyle is a member of the powerful Northeast Philly family that includes his brother, fifth-term U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, who represents a portion of Philly.

Kevin Boyle was elected in 2010. His 172nd District includes parts of Northeast Philadelphia and portions of Montgomery County.

What to watch: Kevin Boyle and all state representatives are up for re-election this year.