13 mins ago - Things to Do
Lights returning to Philadelphia's Boathouse Row
The lights of Philly's Boathouse Row return March 7.
What's happening: The city's finishing up a $2.1 million upgrade to the lighting system for the social and rowing clubs along the Schuylkill River.
- The boathouses have been dark since March 2023.
Details: The new lighting system includes 6,400 LED lights, which can be programmed to sparkle, fade and more.
1 fun thing: You can request a special lighting of Boathouse Row for personal occasions. The cost isn't yet available.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.