Lights returning to Philadelphia's Boathouse Row

Boathouse Row in Philadelphia

This old photo of the lights at Boathouse Row will pale in comparison to the new lighting system. Photo: Courtesy of Fairmount Park Conservancy/Albert Yee

The lights of Philly's Boathouse Row return March 7.

What's happening: The city's finishing up a $2.1 million upgrade to the lighting system for the social and rowing clubs along the Schuylkill River.

  • The boathouses have been dark since March 2023.

Details: The new lighting system includes 6,400 LED lights, which can be programmed to sparkle, fade and more.

1 fun thing: You can request a special lighting of Boathouse Row for personal occasions. The cost isn't yet available.

