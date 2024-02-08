Lights returning to Philadelphia's Boathouse Row

Share on email (opens in new window)

This old photo of the lights at Boathouse Row will pale in comparison to the new lighting system. Photo: Courtesy of Fairmount Park Conservancy/Albert Yee

The lights of Philly's Boathouse Row return March 7.

What's happening: The city's finishing up a $2.1 million upgrade to the lighting system for the social and rowing clubs along the Schuylkill River.

The boathouses have been dark since March 2023.

Details: The new lighting system includes 6,400 LED lights, which can be programmed to sparkle, fade and more.

1 fun thing: You can request a special lighting of Boathouse Row for personal occasions. The cost isn't yet available.