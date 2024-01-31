53 mins ago - Sports

Tyrese Maxey is selling more jerseys this season than Joel Embiid

headshot
Tyrese Maxey

The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey rocks the ever-popular No. 0 jersey. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Sixers' Tyrese Maxey has broken into the top 10 of the NBA's best-selling jerseys this season — so far beating out teammate and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Why it matters: Maxey might not yet rival Embiid's star power, but landing on the midseason list spotlights his surging popularity in the league and among fans.

Driving the news: The guard ranked 9th on the league's most popular jersey list based on NBAStore.com sales so far this season, per the NBA's announcement Tuesday.

Between the lines: Maxey, playing in his fourth season, failed to make the list in 2023.

  • At 23 years old, he's among the league's emerging stars and a favorite to win the most improved player award this year, per ESPN.

Zoom in: Golden State's Stephen Curry maintained his grip on the top-selling jersey in the league, followed by Boston forward Jayson Tatum.

Plus: The 76ers as a whole ranked No. 5 on the most popular team merchandise list, per the league.

  • That's up one spot from last year.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more