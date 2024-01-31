The Sixers' Tyrese Maxey has broken into the top 10 of the NBA's best-selling jerseys this season — so far beating out teammate and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Why it matters: Maxey might not yet rival Embiid's star power, but landing on the midseason list spotlights his surging popularity in the league and among fans.

Driving the news: The guard ranked 9th on the league's most popular jersey list based on NBAStore.com sales so far this season, per the NBA's announcement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Embiid's jersey ranked No. 12, down from 9th at this time last year.

Between the lines: Maxey, playing in his fourth season, failed to make the list in 2023.

At 23 years old, he's among the league's emerging stars and a favorite to win the most improved player award this year, per ESPN.

Zoom in: Golden State's Stephen Curry maintained his grip on the top-selling jersey in the league, followed by Boston forward Jayson Tatum.

Plus: The 76ers as a whole ranked No. 5 on the most popular team merchandise list, per the league.