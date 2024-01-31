Tyrese Maxey is selling more jerseys this season than Joel Embiid
The Sixers' Tyrese Maxey has broken into the top 10 of the NBA's best-selling jerseys this season — so far beating out teammate and reigning MVP Joel Embiid.
Why it matters: Maxey might not yet rival Embiid's star power, but landing on the midseason list spotlights his surging popularity in the league and among fans.
Driving the news: The guard ranked 9th on the league's most popular jersey list based on NBAStore.com sales so far this season, per the NBA's announcement Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, Embiid's jersey ranked No. 12, down from 9th at this time last year.
Between the lines: Maxey, playing in his fourth season, failed to make the list in 2023.
- At 23 years old, he's among the league's emerging stars and a favorite to win the most improved player award this year, per ESPN.
Zoom in: Golden State's Stephen Curry maintained his grip on the top-selling jersey in the league, followed by Boston forward Jayson Tatum.
Plus: The 76ers as a whole ranked No. 5 on the most popular team merchandise list, per the league.
- That's up one spot from last year.
