📈 Union membership rising in Pennsylvania
Union membership in Pennsylvania rose last year, bucking a national trend.
By the numbers: The share of Keystone State workers who are members of a union hit 12.9% in 2023, up from 12.7% the previous year, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- That's higher than the national figure, which sunk to a new low of 10% last year, down from a high of 20.1% in 1983 when the bureau first reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
Yes, but: In 2000, union membership in Pennsylvania was at about 17%.
Zoom out: Hawaii has the highest share of workers who are union members at 24.1%, followed by New York at 20.6%.
Meanwhile, South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest at 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively.
