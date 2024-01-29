📈 Union membership rising in Pennsylvania

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals

Union membership in Pennsylvania rose last year, bucking a national trend.

By the numbers: The share of Keystone State workers who are members of a union hit 12.9% in 2023, up from 12.7% the previous year, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That's higher than the national figure, which sunk to a new low of 10% last year, down from a high of 20.1% in 1983 when the bureau first reported comparable figures, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Yes, but: In 2000, union membership in Pennsylvania was at about 17%.

Zoom out: Hawaii has the highest share of workers who are union members at 24.1%, followed by New York at 20.6%.

Meanwhile, South Carolina and North Carolina had the lowest at 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively.