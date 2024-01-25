Weekend events in Philadelphia: Music, tattoos and dinosaurs

🎤 Madonna takes the stage at the Wells Fargo Center Thursday at 8:30pm. She will dig into the depths of her discography, tracing her ascent over four decades to her throne as the Queen of Pop. Tickets start at $70.

🎮 Pinball and a pint: Nothing sounds better on a Friday night. Check out the newest Barcade in Center City.

🦕 How about a little fossil fuel to get through a weekend with the kids? Check out Dinos after Dark at The Academy of Natural Sciences. The night includes live shows, scientist-led activities, live animals and a game station. Parents can also sip brews at the beer garden. Friday, 4-8pm. Tickets: Pay what you wish.

🎨 Need-le something to do? Dozens of artists will set up shop at the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival, running Friday through Sunday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Plus, live music, performances and contests. Tickets: $25 per day; $50 for weekend pass.

🦁 It's a celebration of Asian cultural traditions at CultureFest!'s Lunar New Year edition at Penn Museum. Live music, storytelling, art and plenty of vendors. Plus, a traditional Lion Dance to wrap everything up. Saturday, 10am-4pm. Tickets: $18 adults; $16 seniors; $13 youth (6-17); free for children 5 and under.

❄️ It's Ice Princess Night and the feeling's right. Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," Isabella from "Encanto" and Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog" are on hand for the event at Franklin Square. Check out ice sculptures and get a face painting. Saturday, 5-7pm. Free.

🧵 One person's CRAP is another's collection. That's the spirit of Art Star's fun-filled fire sale, a bazaar running Saturday and Sunday from 11am-4pm. Artists sell knockoffs at half price for charity. The event marks the opening of Art Star's new location at the Independence Visitor Center.

🏒 Puck, yeah! We're giddy for Gritty since the Flyers are actually good this year. Watch them take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 12:30pm in South Philly. Tickets start at $79+.