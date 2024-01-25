New-look Philadelphia City Council sets priorities for 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The new-look Philadelphia City Council returns Thursday for its first working meeting of the year.

Why it matters: The success — or failure — of both the 17-member legislature and newly-elected Mayor Cherelle Parker will depend on how well they work together to achieve their agendas.

State of play: New Council President Kenyatta Johnson leads a relatively inexperienced group — the majority of members (12) have served a single term or less.

The legislature also has four new lawmakers, including councilmembers Rue Landau, the chamber's first openly LGBTQ+ member, and Nina Ahmad, the first immigrant to hold a seat in recent memory.

Between the lines: Progressives gained ground: Members of the Working Families Party have two seats, up from one last term.

Those two join Democrats Landau, a civil rights attorney, and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier to make up the more liberal wing of the legislature.

Zoom in: Johnson said after being elected that he would prioritize gun violence, education, affordable housing, poverty and business development.

Under Johnson, committee hearings will be in-person, which have been held virtually since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, other members tell Axios their priorities include:

Ahmad wants to use public health solutions to address violence and create more pathways for science and technology jobs.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas expects to focus on traffic safety and benefits for college athletes, per spokesperson Ben Wilcox.

Plus: Councilmember Quetcy Lozada has said she wants a tougher law enforcement approach to the open-air drug markets and encampments for the unhoused in Kensington, per the Inquirer.

Zoom out: The 76ers' proposed arena in Center City is among the biggest issues confronting legislators this year.

The council needs to provide the necessary approvals for the project to move forward but is waiting for the Parker administration to release impact studies for the proposal.

Zoom in: Councilmembers are awaiting more info about Parker's agenda as she continues to ramp up her administration and fill top-level positions.

Many of those details will come in March when Parker unveils her first city budget.

What they're saying: "Council is focused on the biggest concerns in the city," Gauthier tells Axios, adding she expects Johnson to create a sense of unity with the Parker administration.