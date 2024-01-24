The trio of Philly natives up for Oscars
Oscar nominations dropped Tuesday and a trio of Philly-area natives are in the mix for golden statues.
State of play: Colman Domingo (West Philly), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Mt. Airy) and Bradley Cooper (Montco) earned a combined five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.
Details: Domingo is up for best actor for Netflix's "Rustin" about the 1963 March on Washington.
- Cooper is also in the running for best actor, plus best original screenplay and best picture for his Netflix film "Maestro," a biopic of famed conductor Leonard Berstein.
Meanwhile, Randolph is competing for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a cafeteria worker in "The Holdovers," a comedy set in a New England boarding school over Christmas.
The intrigue: Randolph was the only Philly actor to nab a Golden Globe earlier this month by taking home the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting movie role.
What's next: The Academy Awards are March 10 at 7pm on ABC.
