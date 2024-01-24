1 hour ago - News

The trio of Philly natives up for Oscars

Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Bradley Cooper

From left to right: Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bradley Cooper. Photos: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer; Arnold Jerocki and Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Oscar nominations dropped Tuesday and a trio of Philly-area natives are in the mix for golden statues.

State of play: Colman Domingo (West Philly), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Mt. Airy) and Bradley Cooper (Montco) earned a combined five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.

Details: Domingo is up for best actor for Netflix's "Rustin" about the 1963 March on Washington.

  • Cooper is also in the running for best actor, plus best original screenplay and best picture for his Netflix film "Maestro," a biopic of famed conductor Leonard Berstein.

Meanwhile, Randolph is competing for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a cafeteria worker in "The Holdovers," a comedy set in a New England boarding school over Christmas.

The intrigue: Randolph was the only Philly actor to nab a Golden Globe earlier this month by taking home the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting movie role.

What's next: The Academy Awards are March 10 at 7pm on ABC.

