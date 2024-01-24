Share on email (opens in new window)

From left to right: Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Bradley Cooper. Photos: Presley Ann/Getty Images for SeeHer; Arnold Jerocki and Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Oscar nominations dropped Tuesday and a trio of Philly-area natives are in the mix for golden statues.

State of play: Colman Domingo (West Philly), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Mt. Airy) and Bradley Cooper (Montco) earned a combined five nominations at the 96th Academy Awards.

Details: Domingo is up for best actor for Netflix's "Rustin" about the 1963 March on Washington.

Cooper is also in the running for best actor, plus best original screenplay and best picture for his Netflix film "Maestro," a biopic of famed conductor Leonard Berstein.

Meanwhile, Randolph is competing for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a cafeteria worker in "The Holdovers," a comedy set in a New England boarding school over Christmas.

The intrigue: Randolph was the only Philly actor to nab a Golden Globe earlier this month by taking home the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting movie role.

What's next: The Academy Awards are March 10 at 7pm on ABC.