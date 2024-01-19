13 mins ago - News

Winter storm hits Philadelphia region Friday

Animated illustration of the Philadelphia skyline with snowflakes shaped like the Liberty Bell falling on it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Friday's winter storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow and create hazardous road conditions.

Driving the news: The snowfall is expected to remain light during the morning commute and then turn heavy around midday, Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, tells Axios.

  • The worst conditions are expected during the evening commute, he says.

Zoom in: The Philadelphia region could get 4-6 inches of snowfall.

Be smart: The state is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm, per a news release.

  • Speed and vehicle restrictions will remain in effect on several highways, including Interstates 676, 76, 95 and the Blue Route.

Meanwhile, the School District of Philadelphia canceled classes for Friday

1 cool thing: Philly hasn't seen at least 6 inches of snow in a single day for 1,129 days, Hoeflich says.

