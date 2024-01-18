Alcohol deaths spiking in Pennsylvania

Data: KFF; Map: Axios Visuals

Alcohol-related deaths are spiking in Pennsylvania, mirroring a national trend.

Why it matters: While city and state policymakers have largely focused on combating the opioid crisis in recent years, little attention has been paid to limiting alcohol abuse.

Alcohol kills more people than drug overdoses in the Keystone State, per recent CDC and state estimates.

Driving the news: Alcohol-related deaths in every state and Washington more than doubled between 2009 and 2021, per the latest figures from KFF.

In 2021, the Keystone State's rate was 47th in the U.S. at 9.4 deaths per 100,000 people, nearly double 2009's rate of 4.8.

The national rate was 14.4 in 2021, per KFF.

By the numbers: Pennsylvanians consume an average of about 522 drinks a year, slightly below the national average of 536, per the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

17% of Pennsylvania residents binge drink — the same as the national figure, per the CDC.

There were an average of more than 5,700 annual alcohol-related deaths in the state between 2015-19. Drug overdose deaths ranged from 3,119-5,425 annually during the same period.

Data: KFF; Map: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: New Mexico had the highest alcohol-induced death rate in the U.S. at 50 per 100,000 people, followed by South Dakota at 42.8.

Of note: Deaths caused by alcohol spiked during the first year of the pandemic in the U.S., Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Between the lines: Hiking alcohol taxes and limiting when and where people can buy alcohol have been shown to prevent excessive alcohol abuse, per a federal task force.

The intrigue: Pennsylvania has some of the most restrictive liquor laws in the nation.

But regulations began loosening in 2016, which allowed for more locations, like grocery stores, to sell beer and wine.

What they're saying: Henry Kranzler, psychologist and director of Penn's Center for Studies of Addiction, tells Axios the dangers of alcohol use often go unrecognized compared to opioids.