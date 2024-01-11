Things to do this weekend in Philly: MLK Day, Bowie Week and Auto Show

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's plenty to do in Philly over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Here's what's happening:

⚡ Philly Loves Bowie Week runs through Saturday with events around the city, including:

Thursday: Bowie Quizzo at Doobies Bar in Fitler Square starting at 5pm.

Bowie Quizzo at Doobies Bar in Fitler Square starting at 5pm. Friday: Vinyl and go-go dance party at The Trestle Inn in Callowhill, featuring DJs and happy-hour specials. 6-9pm.

Vinyl and go-go dance party at The Trestle Inn in Callowhill, featuring DJs and happy-hour specials. 6-9pm. Saturday: A Night of Stardust concert at Union Transfer featuring local musicians starting at 8pm. Tickets: $30.

🔎 Play detective at "Murder at the Perk: A Murdery Parody," a murder-mystery performance at the Red Rum Theater. The immersive show, based on the characters of "Friends," includes hidden clues to help you solve the mystery.

Saturday 5pm and 8pm; Sunday 3pm. Tickets start at $35.

🎶 An MLK celebration concert kicks off at 8pm on Saturday at World Cafe Live in West Philly, featuring the Voices Tribute to Motown. Tickets: $35.

🚙 The Philadelphia Auto Show returns with new, classic and exotic cars at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Runs Saturday through Jan. 21, hours vary.

Tickets: $20 for adults and children 13 and older; $12 for children aged 7-12; $15 for seniors and military.

🏛️ Stop by the African American Museum all weekend for MLK events and reduced admission. Tickets: $7 for adults and kids 13 and up; $5 for children 4-12, students and seniors.

Saturday: Enjoy a dance performance at 1pm and concerts at 2pm and 6pm. Admission is free for the first 100 guests.

Monday: Explore MLK's connection to Philly and the city's civil rights history with a discussion at 11pm.

🥁 The latest family-friendly exhibit at the National Liberty Museum will showcase how music has been a force for liberty and equality. Take part in Saturday's music-themed button-making. There's also a collaging workshop, plus a drumline performance at 1pm.

Tickets: Pay what you want.

🇺🇸 Bring the kids to the Museum of the American Revolution this weekend for MLK events, including a theatrical first-person performance, gallery talks and interactive exhibits. Event times vary.