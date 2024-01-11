Things to do this weekend in Philly: MLK Day, Bowie Week and Auto Show
There's plenty to do in Philly over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.
- Here's what's happening:
⚡ Philly Loves Bowie Week runs through Saturday with events around the city, including:
- Thursday: Bowie Quizzo at Doobies Bar in Fitler Square starting at 5pm.
- Friday: Vinyl and go-go dance party at The Trestle Inn in Callowhill, featuring DJs and happy-hour specials. 6-9pm.
- Saturday: A Night of Stardust concert at Union Transfer featuring local musicians starting at 8pm. Tickets: $30.
🔎 Play detective at "Murder at the Perk: A Murdery Parody," a murder-mystery performance at the Red Rum Theater. The immersive show, based on the characters of "Friends," includes hidden clues to help you solve the mystery.
- Saturday 5pm and 8pm; Sunday 3pm. Tickets start at $35.
🎶 An MLK celebration concert kicks off at 8pm on Saturday at World Cafe Live in West Philly, featuring the Voices Tribute to Motown. Tickets: $35.
🚙 The Philadelphia Auto Show returns with new, classic and exotic cars at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Runs Saturday through Jan. 21, hours vary.
- Tickets: $20 for adults and children 13 and older; $12 for children aged 7-12; $15 for seniors and military.
🏛️ Stop by the African American Museum all weekend for MLK events and reduced admission. Tickets: $7 for adults and kids 13 and up; $5 for children 4-12, students and seniors.
- Saturday: Enjoy a dance performance at 1pm and concerts at 2pm and 6pm. Admission is free for the first 100 guests.
- Monday: Explore MLK's connection to Philly and the city's civil rights history with a discussion at 11pm.
🥁 The latest family-friendly exhibit at the National Liberty Museum will showcase how music has been a force for liberty and equality. Take part in Saturday's music-themed button-making. There's also a collaging workshop, plus a drumline performance at 1pm.
- Tickets: Pay what you want.
🇺🇸 Bring the kids to the Museum of the American Revolution this weekend for MLK events, including a theatrical first-person performance, gallery talks and interactive exhibits. Event times vary.
- Tickets: $24 for adults;$19 for seniors and military; $13 for kids 6-17.
