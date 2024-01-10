Philadelphia sets new record for anti-Jewish hate crimes

For the first time in nearly two decades, Philadelphia set a new record for anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2023, undercutting a downward trend of overall hate crimes in the city, according to data obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The rise in antisemitic hate crimes in Philadelphia and many other U.S. cities coincided with the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The big picture: Overall hate crimes in Philadelphia dropped 7% last year, per the latest report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

The city reported 136 hate crimes in 2023, the fourth-largest total since 1993, according to data compiled by California State criminologist emeritus Brian Levin.

Yes, but: Anti-Jewish cases in the city surged more than 237% last year.

By the numbers: Philadelphia's 27 antisemitic hate crimes last year surpassed the previous record of 25 set in 1997, per Levin.

Sixteen anti-religious cases occurred between October and Nov. 19 — following the outbreak of the war.

Between the lines: Jewish Americans have supplanted Black Americans as the most targeted minority group in Philadelphia, a trend seen in many of the U.S.'s 10 largest cities likely for the first time, the center said.

The city reported 34 anti-white cases, the biggest slice of Philadelphia's total hate crimes in 2023, per the data.

What they're saying: Levin pointed to recent examples of politicians and celebrities mainstreaming antisemitism, which he says account for some of the surges.

"We're talking about victimization levels that I haven't seen in my career," Levin tells Axios.

Zoom in: Last month, pro-Palestinian protestors targeted the Jewish-owned "Goldie" falafel shop in Philly with chants of "genocide," which Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned as "a blatant act of antisemitism."

Outcry over the University of Pennsylvania's handling of antisemitism on campus led to the resignation of then-president Liz Magill.

Zoom out: Most of the nation's 10 biggest cities experienced surges in overall hate crimes for the third straight year, Axios' Russell Contreras reported.

Be smart: The report reflects a 23-year trend of increasing hate crimes nationwide, driven in part by better data collection from police and state agencies.

What we're watching: Anti-Jewish hate crime is likely to reach a national record when the FBI releases data later this year.