A stretch of South Broad Street in the Navy Yard reopens to traffic today after years of closure.

Why it matters: The road is the main gateway to the South Philly business district, which is home to more than 100 companies and thousands of employees.

What's happening: The $22 million project increases the flow of traffic to four lanes on the roadway, known as the quay wall that neighbors the South Philly sports complex.

A new pedestrian plaza and bike lanes, plus sidewalks along the water's edge, will be accessible.

The Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) completed the project along with the city, state and others.

Flashback: Before the project's groundbreaking in July 2022, the 734-foot stretch of South Broad Street, located between Crescent Drive and Intrepid Avenue, had only two lanes of traffic and no pedestrian access to the water's edge.

That's because the roadway was built atop a more than 120-year-old timber bridge structure that was deteriorating.

The big picture: The project is part of the Navy Yard's bigger multi-year, $6 billion plan to transform the former military base into a business and residential hub.

A private housing complex bringing more than 600 new apartments recently broke ground in the area, the first such housing in decades.

What's next: Landscaping along the stretch of road will occur in the spring or summer, PIDC spokesperson Kevin Lessard tells Axios.

What they're saying: Lessard says the completion of the roadway represents a critical step in restoring safe access to the Navy Yard and in its ongoing development.