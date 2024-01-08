Jan 8, 2024 - News

Gateway to Philadelphia's Navy Yard reopens

Illustration of a road being kicked and rolled out like a red carpet.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A stretch of South Broad Street in the Navy Yard reopens to traffic today after years of closure.

Why it matters: The road is the main gateway to the South Philly business district, which is home to more than 100 companies and thousands of employees.

What's happening: The $22 million project increases the flow of traffic to four lanes on the roadway, known as the quay wall that neighbors the South Philly sports complex.

Flashback: Before the project's groundbreaking in July 2022, the 734-foot stretch of South Broad Street, located between Crescent Drive and Intrepid Avenue, had only two lanes of traffic and no pedestrian access to the water's edge.

  • That's because the roadway was built atop a more than 120-year-old timber bridge structure that was deteriorating.

The big picture: The project is part of the Navy Yard's bigger multi-year, $6 billion plan to transform the former military base into a business and residential hub.

  • A private housing complex bringing more than 600 new apartments recently broke ground in the area, the first such housing in decades.

What's next: Landscaping along the stretch of road will occur in the spring or summer, PIDC spokesperson Kevin Lessard tells Axios.

What they're saying: Lessard says the completion of the roadway represents a critical step in restoring safe access to the Navy Yard and in its ongoing development.

