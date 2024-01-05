Jan 5, 2024 - News
Where and how to ditch your Christmas tree in Philly
New Year's Day is behind us so it's time to finally ditch your dry Christmas tree.
Why it matters: Put an end to the piles of pine needles collecting in your living room by recycling trees or setting them out curbside on your regular trash collection day.
- Recycled trees can end up as mulch, compost or goat food rather than being added to landfills.
How it works: Philadelphians have three options for recycling trees:
- A free city program runs through Jan. 13.
- Take your tree to any of the city's sanitation centers or drop-off locations. They'll eventually be made into wood chips and used for compost.
- Trees must be untied and have no decorations.
- A handful of community groups are holding events starting this weekend, which include fees, including:
- Philly Goat Project: Saturday and Jan. 13 from noon-3pm at The Farm at Awbury. Cost: $20 per tree.
- South Philly Green: Saturday from 10am-3pm at Manton Green. Cost: $5 per tree.
- Passyunk Square Civic Association: Saturday from 9am-3pm at Columbus Square Park. Cost: $5 per tree.
- Pick-up services are also available for $20 per tree from Bennett Compost and Circle Compost.
