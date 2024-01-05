Share on email (opens in new window)

The scene of the deadly Fairmount fire on Jan. 5, 2022. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty

Friday is the second anniversary of the deadly Fairmount fire in North Philadelphia. Why it matters: The blaze was among the deadliest in the city's history and led to federal mandates for hardwired or tamper-resistant fire alarms in public housing units.

Catch up quick: The upper stories of a duplex, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, caught fire in the early morning hours when a 5-year-old using a lighter ignited a Christmas tree.

The house had no fire escape or sprinkler system.

Only one fire alarm was working in the house, while several others were not.

Twelve family members died of smoke inhalation, including nine children, in one of the nation's deadliest house fires in at least 40 years.

Meanwhile, city officials have since reopened a long-shuttered fire company located near the blaze.