Jan 5, 2024 - News
Looking back at the Fairmount fire on its second anniversary
Friday is the second anniversary of the deadly Fairmount fire in North Philadelphia.
Why it matters: The blaze was among the deadliest in the city's history and led to federal mandates for hardwired or tamper-resistant fire alarms in public housing units.
Catch up quick: The upper stories of a duplex, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, caught fire in the early morning hours when a 5-year-old using a lighter ignited a Christmas tree.
- The house had no fire escape or sprinkler system.
- Only one fire alarm was working in the house, while several others were not.
- Twelve family members died of smoke inhalation, including nine children, in one of the nation's deadliest house fires in at least 40 years.
Meanwhile, city officials have since reopened a long-shuttered fire company located near the blaze.
- Some officials believe that having Ladder 1 open in 2022 could have sped up the response to the Fairmount fire and saved lives.
