Jan 5, 2024 - News

Looking back at the Fairmount fire on its second anniversary

headshot
headshot
A firefighter stands near the scene of Philadelphia's Fairmount fire.

The scene of the deadly Fairmount fire on Jan. 5, 2022. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty

Friday is the second anniversary of the deadly Fairmount fire in North Philadelphia.

Why it matters: The blaze was among the deadliest in the city's history and led to federal mandates for hardwired or tamper-resistant fire alarms in public housing units.

Catch up quick: The upper stories of a duplex, owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, caught fire in the early morning hours when a 5-year-old using a lighter ignited a Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, city officials have since reopened a long-shuttered fire company located near the blaze.

  • Some officials believe that having Ladder 1 open in 2022 could have sped up the response to the Fairmount fire and saved lives.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more