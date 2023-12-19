1 hour ago - News

Best of Philly 2023 in photos

Linc'in arms. Nothing greater than hanging out with my son watching the Eagles play. I love him, I love Philly. Photo: Darryl M.

Thank you to all the Axios Philly readers who sent us their favorite photos of 2023. What a year!

Night Light

Memorial Day fireworks over the Delaware River.
Memorial Day fireworks. Photo: Shelley P.

Broad Shoulders on Broad Street

A man stands watch outside a building on Broad Street.
Standing guard. Photo: Shelley P.

This is Halloween!

Ghosts and pumpkin decorations for Halloween in Fishtown.
Ghosts and pumpkins light up Fishtown. Photo: Heather S.

USPS delivers, Phillies not so much

Mail man sports Phillies hat during team's race for the NL pennant.
Taken during Phillies run for NL pennant. Parked car in Center City, saw this. Thought that would be a great picture, said "yo" to get his attention. Mailman approved of photo. Photo: Ann W.

Where is Pops?

Birds eye view of Citizens Bank Park.
My dad on the Citizens Bank Park diamond with fellow Phillies Phantasy Campers. He'll be 70 this month, and he smokes other old timers on the field. Photo: Sarah M.

Fire View

A fire pit overlooking the Philly-scape.
Cozy up to the fire with a view of Philly. Photo: Heather S.

Whatcu Lookin' At?

A painted concrete pylon at the Poplar DIY Skate Park.
The day my partner painted a concrete pylon at the Poplar DIY skate park. Photo: Karen S.

Rock the Mic

Runners participate in karaoke after the Philly Mayor’s Cup in Belmont Plateau.
Runners' karaoke afterparty following the Philly Mayor's Cup in Belmont Plateau. Photo: Walter B.

Festive Florist

A bush shaped into a reindeer outside City Hall.
Christmas comes to City Hall. Photo: Walter B.

Arches to Heaven

View of double rainbow from a Philly roof deck.
The day we saw a double rainbow from our roof deck. Photo: Karen S.

Pink Fits You Well, Philly

City Hall amid a pink sunset.
Pretty in Pink City Hall. Photo: Shelley P.
