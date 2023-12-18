New murals welcomed by Philadelphia this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Find this untitled mural wrapping around the Heitzman Recreation Center in the Harrowgate neighborhood. Photo: Courtesy of Mural Arts/Steve Weinik

The city is awash in new murals after Mural Arts Philadelphia added dozens more this year.

Why it matters: The nation's largest public art program employs local artists to bring murals big and small to neighborhoods around Philly.

By the numbers: Stats for murals funded by Murals Arts this year include:

123 murals completed.

250 artists employed.

$3.5 million budget for murals.

3,000 gallons of paint used.

Of note: Philly got the nod as USA Today's best U.S. city for street art this year.

The intrigue: Mural Arts turns 40 next year and has several new pieces in the works for 2024, including of Phillies slugger Richard "Dick" Allen on South Broad Street and another in Fishtown featuring Philadelphia birds.

Here are some of our favorite murals from 2023:

"Literacy Loop"

Photo: Courtesy of Mural Arts/Steve Weinik

Walk this mural at Farrell Elementary School in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

"Finally on 13th"

Photo: Courtesy of Mural Arts/Steve Weinik

Located in the Gayborhood, it celebrates the 30th anniversary of Philly's ballroom culture.

"My Art Gives Me a Voice"

Photo: Courtesy of Mural Arts/Steve Weinik

Check this one out in SEPTA's Suburban Station.

Climate Justice Mural

Photo: Courtesy of Mural Arts/Steve Weinik

This is only a snippet of the 400-foot mural that stretches along a former motor oil recycling facility in Olde Kensington.

"We Dreamt an Orchard this Way"

Photo: Courtesy of Mural Arts/Steve Weinik

This mural can be seen on the side of Vietnam Restaurant in Chinatown.