New murals welcomed by Philadelphia this year
The city is awash in new murals after Mural Arts Philadelphia added dozens more this year.
Why it matters: The nation's largest public art program employs local artists to bring murals big and small to neighborhoods around Philly.
By the numbers: Stats for murals funded by Murals Arts this year include:
- 123 murals completed.
- 250 artists employed.
- $3.5 million budget for murals.
- 3,000 gallons of paint used.
Of note: Philly got the nod as USA Today's best U.S. city for street art this year.
The intrigue: Mural Arts turns 40 next year and has several new pieces in the works for 2024, including of Phillies slugger Richard "Dick" Allen on South Broad Street and another in Fishtown featuring Philadelphia birds.
Here are some of our favorite murals from 2023:
"Literacy Loop"
Walk this mural at Farrell Elementary School in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood.
"Finally on 13th"
Located in the Gayborhood, it celebrates the 30th anniversary of Philly's ballroom culture.
"My Art Gives Me a Voice"
Check this one out in SEPTA's Suburban Station.
Climate Justice Mural
This is only a snippet of the 400-foot mural that stretches along a former motor oil recycling facility in Olde Kensington.
"We Dreamt an Orchard this Way"
This mural can be seen on the side of Vietnam Restaurant in Chinatown.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.