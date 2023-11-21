SEPTA Transit Police threaten to strike

SEPTA Transit Police hope a last-minute contract deal can be reached to avert a strike. Driving the news: The transit police union was locked in negotiations with management for hours over the weekend and resumed talks Monday after the deadline to reach a deal passed Sunday.

Why it matters: A strike could further erode public confidence in SEPTA as it looks to assure riders they're safe using the transit system amid an uptick in violence.

Flashback: The agency and Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, which represents 170 police officers, have been in discussions since April, per the Inquirer.

Union members voted last month to authorize a strike after more than a dozen negotiation sessions failed to produce a deal. A state mediator joined in September to try to resolve the impasse, per the Inquirer.

The latest: The transit police union has said it wants salaries commensurate with what other officers make in the area. Transit officers make an average of $115,00 annually, including overtime, per the Inquirer.

The transit agency said it has offered a 13% increase over three years, plus a $3,000 bonus to avert a strike and a $2,500 retention bonus for officers who can retire.

What they're saying: Union president Omari Bervine told NBC10 that there was a "disconnect" between the deals SEPTA presented publicly and behind closed doors.

The union finally got its wish to negotiate directly with SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards, per the Inquirer.

The other side: SEPTA says it's still optimistic a deal can be reached.

It would rely on mutual aid from other police departments to avoid any interruptions in service if officers walk off the job, per 6ABC.

What to watch: SEPTA is expected to propose a new offer this morning and the union has agreed to hold off striking until midday, the union said in a news release.