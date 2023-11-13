Report: Pennsylvania is the best place to retire

Share on email (opens in new window)

Pennsylvania cities dominated the U.S. News & World Report's latest Best Places to Retire list. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is the best place to live — duh. And now we're getting some respect put on our name.

Driving the news: Harrisburg topped the annual list comparing the country's 150 most populous metros.

Other Keystone State cities filled out the rest of the top five, with Reading ranked No. 2 followed by Lancaster, Scranton and Allentown.

York was ranked No. 7, Pittsburgh No. 10 and Philadelphia No. 13.

Between the lines: The publication evaluated places based on how well they met Americans' expectations for retirement, including affordability, health care, taxes and how they did in its Best Hospitals rankings.

Zoom out: Florida also scored high on the national list by nabbing six places in the top 25, including Daytona Beach at No. 8 and Tampa at No. 12.

🤷 1 unexpected thing: Nearby Trenton, New Jersey, ranked 20th, jumping 25 spots up from last year's rankings.