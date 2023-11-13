Report: Pennsylvania is the best place to retire
Pennsylvania cities dominated the U.S. News & World Report's latest Best Places to Retire list.
Why it matters: Pennsylvania is the best place to live — duh. And now we're getting some respect put on our name.
Driving the news: Harrisburg topped the annual list comparing the country's 150 most populous metros.
- Other Keystone State cities filled out the rest of the top five, with Reading ranked No. 2 followed by Lancaster, Scranton and Allentown.
- York was ranked No. 7, Pittsburgh No. 10 and Philadelphia No. 13.
Between the lines: The publication evaluated places based on how well they met Americans' expectations for retirement, including affordability, health care, taxes and how they did in its Best Hospitals rankings.
Zoom out: Florida also scored high on the national list by nabbing six places in the top 25, including Daytona Beach at No. 8 and Tampa at No. 12.
🤷 1 unexpected thing: Nearby Trenton, New Jersey, ranked 20th, jumping 25 spots up from last year's rankings.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.