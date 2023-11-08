2 hours ago - News

Philadelphia election results for City Council, sheriff, and other races

Tuesday's general election involved more than the mayor's race.

Races with a winner called by the AP get a , as do those where a candidate ran unopposed.

  • Other races give percentages showing where they stand as of this morning, according to the City Commissioners' website.

City Council District races

1st District: Mark Squilla (Democrat)

2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson (Democrat)

3rd District: Jamie Gauthier ✅ (Democrat)

  • Jabari Jones (West is Best)

4th District: Curtis Jones Jr. (Democrat)

5th District: Jeffery Jay Young Jr. (Democrat)

6th District: Mike Driscoll (Democrat)

7th District: Quetcy Lozada (Democrat)

8th District: Cindy Bass (Democrat)

9th District: Anthony Phillips (Democrat)

10th District: Gary Masino (Democrat)

  • Brian O'Neill (Republican)

Sheriff: Rochelle Bilal ✅ (Democrat)

  • Mark Lavelle (Republican)

Controller: Christy Brady ✅ (Democrat)

  • Aaron Bashir (Republican)

Register of Wills: John Sabatina Sr. ✅ (Democrat)

  • Linwood Holland (Republican)

At-large City Council's seven leading candidates:

  • Isaiah Thomas (Democrat) 16.7%
  • Katherine Gilmore Richardson (Democrat) 16%
  • Nina Ahmad (Democrat) 15.6%
  • Rue Landau (Democrat) 14.9%
  • Jim Harrity (Democrat) 13.2%
  • Kendra Brooks (Working Families Party) 6.9%
  • Nicolas O'Rourke (Working Families Party) 5.8%

Of note: Five at-large seats are reserved for the "majority" party, per the city's charter.

  • The two remaining seats go to the highest vote-getters in a minority party.
