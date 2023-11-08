Philadelphia election results for City Council, sheriff, and other races

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tuesday's general election involved more than the mayor's race.

Races with a winner called by the AP get a ✅, as do those where a candidate ran unopposed.

Other races give percentages showing where they stand as of this morning, according to the City Commissioners' website.

City Council District races

1st District: Mark Squilla ✅ (Democrat)

2nd District: Kenyatta Johnson ✅ (Democrat)

3rd District: Jamie Gauthier ✅ (Democrat)

Jabari Jones (West is Best)

4th District: Curtis Jones Jr. ✅ (Democrat)

5th District: Jeffery Jay Young Jr. ✅ (Democrat)

6th District: Mike Driscoll ✅ (Democrat)

7th District: Quetcy Lozada ✅ (Democrat)

8th District: Cindy Bass ✅ (Democrat)

9th District: Anthony Phillips ✅ (Democrat)

10th District: Gary Masino (Democrat)

Brian O'Neill (Republican) ✅

Sheriff: Rochelle Bilal ✅ (Democrat)

Mark Lavelle (Republican)

Controller: Christy Brady ✅ (Democrat)

Aaron Bashir (Republican)

Register of Wills: John Sabatina Sr. ✅ (Democrat)

Linwood Holland (Republican)

At-large City Council's seven leading candidates:

Isaiah Thomas (Democrat) 16.7%

Katherine Gilmore Richardson (Democrat) 16%

Nina Ahmad (Democrat) 15.6%

Rue Landau (Democrat) 14.9%

Jim Harrity (Democrat) 13.2%

Kendra Brooks (Working Families Party) 6.9%

Nicolas O'Rourke (Working Families Party) 5.8%

Of note: Five at-large seats are reserved for the "majority" party, per the city's charter.