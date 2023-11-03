Eagles vs. Cowboys: The battle of NFC East's best
This weekend, it's Jalen vs. Dak; the Birds vs. the Boys.
Driving the news: Sunday's contest will be a quarterback battle royale between Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, featuring the NFC East's top teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.
Why it matters: No matter their records, the bitter NFC East rivals always circle their face-offs on the calendar.
Flashback: Hurts and Prescott didn't play against each other last season.
- Prescott sat out the Cowboys' 26-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 6, and Hurts was sidelined with a bum shoulder during the Eagles' 40-34 loss on Christmas Eve.
The big picture: Both signal callers are red hot, each tossing more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in their teams' respective wins last week.
What they're saying: In a nod to nostalgia, the Eagles this week tweeted out video of their 44-6 dismantling of the Cowboys in 2008.
- Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said he didn't want to "poke the bear" ahead of his team's showdown with the reigning NFC East champions.
Yes, but: Prescott leaned into the rivalry, telling reporters: "If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me."
Meanwhile, Hurts isn't saying much.
- He smirked at reporters before walking out of a news conference this week when repeatedly questioned about a bruised left knee that's forced him to wear a brace.
The bottom line: Hurts lets his stats and the Eagles' record speak for themselves.
- But, without saying a word, his message was clear: Brace yourself, Cowboys.
If you watch: Kickoff is at 4:25 on Fox.
