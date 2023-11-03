Eagles vs. Cowboys: The battle of NFC East's best

Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend, it's Jalen vs. Dak; the Birds vs. the Boys.

Driving the news: Sunday's contest will be a quarterback battle royale between Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, featuring the NFC East's top teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

Why it matters: No matter their records, the bitter NFC East rivals always circle their face-offs on the calendar.

Flashback: Hurts and Prescott didn't play against each other last season.

Prescott sat out the Cowboys' 26-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 6, and Hurts was sidelined with a bum shoulder during the Eagles' 40-34 loss on Christmas Eve.

The big picture: Both signal callers are red hot, each tossing more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in their teams' respective wins last week.

What they're saying: In a nod to nostalgia, the Eagles this week tweeted out video of their 44-6 dismantling of the Cowboys in 2008.

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said he didn't want to "poke the bear" ahead of his team's showdown with the reigning NFC East champions.

Yes, but: Prescott leaned into the rivalry, telling reporters: "If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me."

Meanwhile, Hurts isn't saying much.

He smirked at reporters before walking out of a news conference this week when repeatedly questioned about a bruised left knee that's forced him to wear a brace.

The bottom line: Hurts lets his stats and the Eagles' record speak for themselves.

But, without saying a word, his message was clear: Brace yourself, Cowboys.

If you watch: Kickoff is at 4:25 on Fox.