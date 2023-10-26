The Wells Fargo Center is launching its first major marketing campaign Thursday to highlight the $400 million redevelopment of the South Philly arena, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The future of the Wells Fargo Center is at stake as the 76ers are pushing to ditch their longtime home to build their own arena.

What's happening: Comcast Spectacor, which owns the arena, will focus the monthslong campaign primarily on television and digital advertising to rebrand the "New Wells Fargo Center" following the multi-year transformation project.

This includes regional billboards and a new website.

A company spokesperson declined to share how much Comcast Spectacor is spending on the campaign.

Zoom in: The campaign leans into the messaging that the Wells Fargo Center is the right home for local sports and an anchor for efforts to revitalize the area.

The intrigue: The advertising campaign comes as the debate rages around the Sixers' $1.5 billion arena proposal on Market East.

76ers co-owner David Adelman and his group of new stadium boosters are lobbying city officials and the public to back its new arena.

The Sixers still need legislation for the proposal at 10th and Market Streets to move forward.

Of note: The 76ers' lease expires in 2031.

Meanwhile, groups throughout the city are choosing sides.

🚨 Threat level: A new 76ers arena would deprive the Wells Fargo Center of a major tenant and pit the two against one another for concerts, shows and other big-ticket events.

Details: Crews finished interior work at the Wells Fargo Center recently, including new locker rooms and player facilities.

Other improvements tied to the project include new dining, drink and food options; upgrades to the Club Level; and a massive kinetic 4K scoreboard.

Work on the arena's exterior is ongoing.

What they're saying: "Comcast Spectacor has long been an important part of Philadelphia's culture and economy, and we plan to build on that legacy of making smart, civic minded investments that will benefit the City of Philadelphia for decades to come," Spectacor vice president of marketing Georgieann Michels said in a statement.

What to watch: The city is conducting a handful of studies that will evaluate the impact of the Sixers' proposal, which are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to note the Sixers' Market East proposal is $1.5 billion, not $1.3 billion.