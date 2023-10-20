Tour million-dollar homes in Philadelphia at Open House Philly

That's some view from the 4201 penthouse at Arthaus. Photo: Courtesy of Dranoff Properties/Don Pearse

This weekend is your chance to step through million-dollar homes in some of Philly's most expensive neighborhoods.

Why it matters: It's like a real-life version of "House Hunters" without having to take out a mortgage with a crazy high interest rate.

What's happening: Open House Philly welcomes interested buyers and gawkers alike to rub elbows while browsing through more than 70 homes on the market throughout Center City, Washington Square, Rittenhouse Square, and other neighborhoods on Saturday.

This new event runs between noon and 5pm.

Zoom in: The event is a collaboration between some of the biggest names in Philly real estate — including Allan Domb Real Estate and Dranoff Properties — to drum up interest this fall.

Between the lines: While metro home prices are up over last year, the market is facing challenges, including low housing supply, slowing sales, eroding affordability, and high interest rates.

Details: The event features homes with prices ranging from $217,000 to more than $15 million.

See row homes, townhomes and high-rise condos scattered from river to river and Race to Christian Streets.

Must-see homes:

$400,000 two-bedroom condo in historic Elfreths Alley

How it works: Showings for individual houses run from either noon-2:30pm or 2:30-5pm.

Find open houses and showing times at Open House Philly website.

🚌 Be smart: A complimentary trolley service is available between locations. It departs from Arthaus Condominiums and loops on Spruce and Pine Streets between 2nd and 24th Streets.

What they're saying: Philly's real estate market needs an event like this now to showcase the supply of homes available in Center City and nearby neighborhoods, Dranoff Properties' Marianne Harris, who came up with the idea for the event, told Axios.

What to watch: A similar open house event may take place in the spring, Harris hinted.