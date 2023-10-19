1 hour ago - News

More arrests made in deadly Philadelphia Airport garage shooting

Isaac Avilucea
Illustration of crime scene tape reading CRIME SCENE and DO NOT CROSS over a dark background.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Two more suspects were arrested in last week's shooting at a Philadelphia Airport parking garage that killed police officer Richard Mendez and injured his partner.

Driving the news: Police have arrested two New Jersey residents — Alexander Batista-Polanco and Hendrick Peña-Fernández, both 21 — allegedly involved in the violent confrontation after an attempted car theft, Philadelphia deputy police commissioner Frank Vanore said during a news conference Wednesday.

  • Batista-Polanco was wanted for crimes in other states, including an alleged burglary in Scranton, Vanore said.
  • The announcement comes after an 18-year-old was arrested in the shooting earlier this week.

Of note: All three men face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Details: Police may still bring charges against others who they say "obstructed" the investigation.

  • The men may have had help burning a stolen Dodge Durango found abandoned in South Brunswick, New Jersey, and renting a hotel room, where one of the suspects was found hiding out, according to police.

What we're watching: Police are waiting on ballistics to determine which of the three men fired at Mendez and Ortiz.

  • They believe the officers were trying to apprehend one of the suspects when they were ambushed from behind.
  • Mendez's firearm was stolen and is still missing, Vanore said.

What they're saying: Interim police commissioner John Stanford called the arrests a "bittersweet" moment for a department still reeling from a colleague's death.

  • "I said we would get you, and we did just that," he said. "We've stood here too many times over the years."
  • Mendez's family said in a statement they have "some solace in knowing that justice is being carried out."

What we're watching: More than $275,000 was raised for information leading to the arrests.

  • The department received several tips but hasn't paid out any of the reward money, Stanford said.
