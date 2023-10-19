More arrests made in deadly Philadelphia Airport garage shooting

Share on email (opens in new window)

Two more suspects were arrested in last week's shooting at a Philadelphia Airport parking garage that killed police officer Richard Mendez and injured his partner.

Driving the news: Police have arrested two New Jersey residents — Alexander Batista-Polanco and Hendrick Peña-Fernández, both 21 — allegedly involved in the violent confrontation after an attempted car theft, Philadelphia deputy police commissioner Frank Vanore said during a news conference Wednesday.

Batista-Polanco was wanted for crimes in other states, including an alleged burglary in Scranton, Vanore said.

The announcement comes after an 18-year-old was arrested in the shooting earlier this week.

Of note: All three men face charges of murder and attempted murder.

Details: Police may still bring charges against others who they say "obstructed" the investigation.

The men may have had help burning a stolen Dodge Durango found abandoned in South Brunswick, New Jersey, and renting a hotel room, where one of the suspects was found hiding out, according to police.

What we're watching: Police are waiting on ballistics to determine which of the three men fired at Mendez and Ortiz.

They believe the officers were trying to apprehend one of the suspects when they were ambushed from behind.

Mendez's firearm was stolen and is still missing, Vanore said.

What they're saying: Interim police commissioner John Stanford called the arrests a "bittersweet" moment for a department still reeling from a colleague's death.

"I said we would get you, and we did just that," he said. "We've stood here too many times over the years."

Mendez's family said in a statement they have "some solace in knowing that justice is being carried out."

What we're watching: More than $275,000 was raised for information leading to the arrests.