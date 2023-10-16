The Savannah Bananas are coming to Philadelphia

Share on email (opens in new window)

Keep your eyes peeled.

Driving the news: The Savannah Bananas are making a pit stop in Philadelphia next fall as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.

Yes, but: There'll be nothing banal about the way they play when they take over Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 21.

Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation.

How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the Bananas typically facing their pink-clad rival Savannah Party Animals.

They play under Banana Ball rules, which is to say the ish is bananas … B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

That means a two-hour time limit, bunting is banished and batters are called out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.

The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.

🧠 Be smart: Join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.