The Savannah Bananas are coming to Philadelphia
Keep your eyes peeled.
Driving the news: The Savannah Bananas are making a pit stop in Philadelphia next fall as part of their Banana Ball World Tour.
Yes, but: There'll be nothing banal about the way they play when they take over Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 21.
Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation.
How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the Bananas typically facing their pink-clad rival Savannah Party Animals.
- They play under Banana Ball rules, which is to say the ish is bananas … B-A-N-A-N-A-S.
- That means a two-hour time limit, bunting is banished and batters are called out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.
The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.
- There might be ping pong in the outfield, a backflip catch, a batter on stilts or a twerking umpire.
🧠 Be smart: Join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.