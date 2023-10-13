Fall things to do in the Philadelphia region
Fall is here, so you know what that means: scarecrow walks, pumpkins, cider and haunted houses.
Here are five things to add to your autumnal bucket list.
Scarecrow Walk at Morris Arboretum & Gardens
Stroll among dozens of scarecrows lining the paths of this Northwest Philly arboretum.
- This year's theme for the annual event is the 1990s, so expect to see Britney Spears, "The Simpsons," SpongeBob SquarePants and Woody from "Toy Story."
- Also check out the cottage covered with hundreds of colorful pumpkins and gourds.
- Cost: $20 for adults; $10 for children aged 3 to 17; $18 for seniors.
Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards
The annual event takes center stage at this Media farm and runs through Nov. 5. See scarecrows, a jack-o-lantern exhibit and pumpkin displays.
- Other activities include pick-your-own apples, hayrides, corn maze and train rides.
- Cost: Pay as you go
Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary
Five haunted houses are featured in this immersive experience at the 10-acre former prison, along with a flashlight tour.
- Plus: Stop for a drink at a handful of Halloween-themed bars and lounges, or the beer garden.
- Cost: $44 general admission; $69 VIP, which includes access to the Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell.
Philly Cider Week
Imbibe all things cider during more than a week of tastings, trivia nights, music and special events running Oct. 21-29.
- Kickoff the week at the outdoor CiderFest at Woodford Mansion, 1-5pm Oct. 21-22, with local hard cider, music, vendors and lawn games. Cost: $40-$45 per day, or $60 for a weekend pass.
Armory Oktoberfest
Raise a glass of German beer at this annual event at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City today and Saturday.
- Choose from three sessions over two days: Friday 7:30-11:30pm; and Saturday 1-5pm and 7:30-11:30pm.
- Cost: $20-$30 for general admission; $65-$95 for VIP.
