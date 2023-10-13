Fall things to do in the Philadelphia region

Share on email (opens in new window)

There are pumpkins and gourds galore at Morris Arboretum & Gardens ! Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Fall is here, so you know what that means: scarecrow walks, pumpkins, cider and haunted houses.

Here are five things to add to your autumnal bucket list.

Stroll among dozens of scarecrows lining the paths of this Northwest Philly arboretum.

This year's theme for the annual event is the 1990s, so expect to see Britney Spears, "The Simpsons," SpongeBob SquarePants and Woody from "Toy Story."

Also check out the cottage covered with hundreds of colorful pumpkins and gourds.

Cost: $20 for adults; $10 for children aged 3 to 17; $18 for seniors.

The annual event takes center stage at this Media farm and runs through Nov. 5. See scarecrows, a jack-o-lantern exhibit and pumpkin displays.

Other activities include pick-your-own apples, hayrides, corn maze and train rides.

Cost: Pay as you go

Five haunted houses are featured in this immersive experience at the 10-acre former prison, along with a flashlight tour.

Plus: Stop for a drink at a handful of Halloween-themed bars and lounges, or the beer garden.

Cost: $44 general admission; $69 VIP, which includes access to the Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell.

Imbibe all things cider during more than a week of tastings, trivia nights, music and special events running Oct. 21-29.

Kickoff the week at the outdoor CiderFest at Woodford Mansion, 1-5pm Oct. 21-22, with local hard cider, music, vendors and lawn games. Cost: $40-$45 per day, or $60 for a weekend pass.

Raise a glass of German beer at this annual event at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City today and Saturday.