2 hours ago - Things to Do

Fall things to do in the Philadelphia region

Mike D'Onofrio
Pumpkins and gourds

There are pumpkins and gourds galore at Morris Arboretum & Gardens! Photo: Mike D'Onofrio/Axios

Fall is here, so you know what that means: scarecrow walks, pumpkins, cider and haunted houses.

Here are five things to add to your autumnal bucket list.

Scarecrow Walk at Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Stroll among dozens of scarecrows lining the paths of this Northwest Philly arboretum.

  • This year's theme for the annual event is the 1990s, so expect to see Britney Spears, "The Simpsons," SpongeBob SquarePants and Woody from "Toy Story."
  • Also check out the cottage covered with hundreds of colorful pumpkins and gourds.
  • Cost: $20 for adults; $10 for children aged 3 to 17; $18 for seniors.

Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards

The annual event takes center stage at this Media farm and runs through Nov. 5. See scarecrows, a jack-o-lantern exhibit and pumpkin displays.

  • Other activities include pick-your-own apples, hayrides, corn maze and train rides.
  • Cost: Pay as you go

Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary

Five haunted houses are featured in this immersive experience at the 10-acre former prison, along with a flashlight tour.

  • Plus: Stop for a drink at a handful of Halloween-themed bars and lounges, or the beer garden.
  • Cost: $44 general admission; $69 VIP, which includes access to the Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell.

Philly Cider Week

Imbibe all things cider during more than a week of tastings, trivia nights, music and special events running Oct. 21-29.

  • Kickoff the week at the outdoor CiderFest at Woodford Mansion, 1-5pm Oct. 21-22, with local hard cider, music, vendors and lawn games. Cost: $40-$45 per day, or $60 for a weekend pass.

Armory Oktoberfest

Raise a glass of German beer at this annual event at the 23rd Street Armory in Center City today and Saturday.

  • Choose from three sessions over two days: Friday 7:30-11:30pm; and Saturday 1-5pm and 7:30-11:30pm.
  • Cost: $20-$30 for general admission; $65-$95 for VIP.
