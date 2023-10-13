Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: World Series or bust

The Phillies are looking to get back to the World Series again – but they'll have to get past the Arizona Diamondbacks.

We warned our colleagues at Axios Phoenix about the Fightin' Phils, but they're still convinced they have a shot of winning the NLCS.

They're going to get an education on Monday.

Yes, but: Axios Phoenix's Jeremy Duda dutifully made a case for why the D-Backs, who are making their third trip to the NLCS, will knock off a team on a mission to avenge last year's World Series loss.

Why he thinks Arizona will win:

It's all about momentum. The D-Backs are the hottest team in the playoffs, and after two rounds of postseason baseball, they've yet to lose a game.

They're young, hungry and have something to prove. No one thought they'd be here at the start of the season. Probably no one thought they'd be here at the start of the playoffs.

💭 Jeremy's thought bubble: Statistically, I know Philly has the advantage in most areas — I'll give us the edge when it comes to top two starters — but after watching what happened against the Brewers and especially the Dodgers, this D-Backs team has made me a believer.

✅ Isaac's reality check: Scoreboard, Jeremy. We've won four of the teams' seven regular-season meetings.

Philly fans are built different. We know when to cheer and when to chide, when our team needs extra lovin' or tough love.

Our bottom line: For that reason, advantage Phillies.

If you watch: First pitch is at 8:07pm on Monday on TBS.

