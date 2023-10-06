The Eagles are making spirits with a local distillery

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Eagles have soared into the booze game with newly released spirits.

What's happening: The team collaborated with Philadelphia-based BOTLD to produce Bird Gang Spirits bourbon whiskey and vodka, which made their debut this week, per a news release.

The spirits, in 750ml bottles, give a nod to the Eagles' throwback Kelly Green uniforms this season.

Zoom in: The bottles are available at BOTLD's Rittenhouse shop, or you can buy them online.

They'll also be available to be added to your favorite drinks at some bars and restaurants in the city.

Plus: Look for them at Lincoln Financial Field.

Details: Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 82 proof and aged three to four years, according to the news release.

How to serve: Shot, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

Shot, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. Cost: $38

Meanwhile, Bird Gang Vodka is 80 proof and made from corn.

How to serve: With a splash of soda and lime, or in a cocktail.

With a splash of soda and lime, or in a cocktail. Cost: $28.

🧠 Be smart: The releases are limited, so get them while supplies last.

What to watch: More Eagles spirits are expected in the coming years for commemorative moments and milestones.

What's next: A pop-up event celebrating the release of Bird Gang Spirits is set for 10am-4pm today at Lincoln Financial Field in Lot K.