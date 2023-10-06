The Eagles are making spirits with a local distillery
The Eagles have soared into the booze game with newly released spirits.
What's happening: The team collaborated with Philadelphia-based BOTLD to produce Bird Gang Spirits bourbon whiskey and vodka, which made their debut this week, per a news release.
- The spirits, in 750ml bottles, give a nod to the Eagles' throwback Kelly Green uniforms this season.
Zoom in: The bottles are available at BOTLD's Rittenhouse shop, or you can buy them online.
- They'll also be available to be added to your favorite drinks at some bars and restaurants in the city.
- Plus: Look for them at Lincoln Financial Field.
Details: Bird Gang American Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 82 proof and aged three to four years, according to the news release.
- How to serve: Shot, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.
- Cost: $38
Meanwhile, Bird Gang Vodka is 80 proof and made from corn.
- How to serve: With a splash of soda and lime, or in a cocktail.
- Cost: $28.
🧠 Be smart: The releases are limited, so get them while supplies last.
What to watch: More Eagles spirits are expected in the coming years for commemorative moments and milestones.
What's next: A pop-up event celebrating the release of Bird Gang Spirits is set for 10am-4pm today at Lincoln Financial Field in Lot K.
