1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Starr's restaurant in Rittenhouse Square shapes up
The Stephen Starr restaurant coming to Rittenhouse that we told you about earlier this year is taking shape.
What's happening: Starr is planning to open an Italian version of his popular French bistro Parc in the former flagship Barnes & Noble store, per the Inquirer.
Details: The Inky says the new "Roman-inspired trattoria," spanning two floors facing Rittenhouse Square, will include:
- Weekday lunch and weekend brunch, along with dinner.
- More than 200 seats and two bars.
- An outdoor cafe.
What's next: The project is expected to go before the city's zoning board in November.
- Construction is expected to begin in January, per the Inquirer.
