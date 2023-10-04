Share on email (opens in new window)

The former Barnes and Noble store on Walnut Street where Starr is coming in. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The Stephen Starr restaurant coming to Rittenhouse that we told you about earlier this year is taking shape.

What's happening: Starr is planning to open an Italian version of his popular French bistro Parc in the former flagship Barnes & Noble store, per the Inquirer.

Details: The Inky says the new "Roman-inspired trattoria," spanning two floors facing Rittenhouse Square, will include:

Weekday lunch and weekend brunch, along with dinner.

More than 200 seats and two bars.

An outdoor cafe.

What's next: The project is expected to go before the city's zoning board in November.