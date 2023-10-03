Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There's nothing like October baseball in South Philly. Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty

"Red October" baseball returns Tuesday in South Philly.

Why it matters: The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight year and looking for redemption after last season's World Series loss.

What's happening: The Phillies take on the Florida Marlins in Game 1 of the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series at 8:08pm in Citizens Bank Park.

Zoom out: The Phillies notched 90 wins this season — a first since 2011.

By the numbers: 7-6 — The Marlins edged out the Phils by one game during the regular-season matchups.

64-55: How much the Phils outscored the Marlins in those games.

Between the lines: Questions remain about the team's defense and how superstar slugger Kyle Schwarber will perform after his unusual season and his below-.200 batting average in the lead-off spot.

What we're watching: Philly's faithful fans could be the difference this postseason.

In August, fans gave Trae Turner a standing ovation with each at bat in South Philly during his slump, igniting Turner to return to All-Star form.

The star shortstop responded by buying billboards to thank fans.

🏟️ Be smart: The wild card series is sold out, but you can still score tickets on the secondary market.

Tickets were selling for at least $148 on Stubhub and $166 on Vividseats, as of last night.

The bottom line: Just as the Phils have embraced their 2022 playoff anthem "Dancing on My Own" again, let's hope they can recapture last year's magic but this time with a better ending.

What's next: The series continues Wednesday in South Philly, with Game 3 set for Thursday, if necessary.