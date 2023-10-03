Phillies open Wild Card Series against Marlins
"Red October" baseball returns Tuesday in South Philly.
Why it matters: The Phillies are back in the playoffs for a second straight year and looking for redemption after last season's World Series loss.
What's happening: The Phillies take on the Florida Marlins in Game 1 of the best-of-three National League Wild Card Series at 8:08pm in Citizens Bank Park.
Zoom out: The Phillies notched 90 wins this season — a first since 2011.
By the numbers: 7-6 — The Marlins edged out the Phils by one game during the regular-season matchups.
- 64-55: How much the Phils outscored the Marlins in those games.
Between the lines: Questions remain about the team's defense and how superstar slugger Kyle Schwarber will perform after his unusual season and his below-.200 batting average in the lead-off spot.
What we're watching: Philly's faithful fans could be the difference this postseason.
- In August, fans gave Trae Turner a standing ovation with each at bat in South Philly during his slump, igniting Turner to return to All-Star form.
- The star shortstop responded by buying billboards to thank fans.
🏟️ Be smart: The wild card series is sold out, but you can still score tickets on the secondary market.
- Tickets were selling for at least $148 on Stubhub and $166 on Vividseats, as of last night.
The bottom line: Just as the Phils have embraced their 2022 playoff anthem "Dancing on My Own" again, let's hope they can recapture last year's magic but this time with a better ending.
What's next: The series continues Wednesday in South Philly, with Game 3 set for Thursday, if necessary.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.