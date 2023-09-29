1 hour ago - News

SETPA riders can now tap to pay for buses, trolleys and subways

SEPTA's contactless payment method

Photo courtesy of SEPTA.

You can now use contactless payment to ride SEPTA's buses, trolleys and subways, starting Friday.

Why it matters: The technology could bring down operating costs for the transit agency and boost ridership at a time when SEPTA is struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

How it works: Riders can simply tap their credit or debit cards, or use an app like Google Pay on their smartphone, to pay fares at SEPTA turnstiles or when boarding a bus or trolley.

Yes, but: Contactless payment won't be rolled out on Regional Rail until next year.

Zoom in: Fares are $2 when using contactless payment with two free transfers.

Be smart: When scanning a credit or debit card, riders should first remove the card from their wallet or purse.

  • That's to prevent card clash, when several contactless payment cards are detected by a card reader.

Of note: While you may not need a SEPTA Key card to pay for rides anymore, you may want to keep the physical card for additional perks and discounts.

