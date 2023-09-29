SETPA riders can now tap to pay for buses, trolleys and subways

You can now use contactless payment to ride SEPTA's buses, trolleys and subways, starting Friday.

Why it matters: The technology could bring down operating costs for the transit agency and boost ridership at a time when SEPTA is struggling to rebound from the pandemic.

How it works: Riders can simply tap their credit or debit cards, or use an app like Google Pay on their smartphone, to pay fares at SEPTA turnstiles or when boarding a bus or trolley.

Yes, but: Contactless payment won't be rolled out on Regional Rail until next year.

Zoom in: Fares are $2 when using contactless payment with two free transfers.

Be smart: When scanning a credit or debit card, riders should first remove the card from their wallet or purse.

That's to prevent card clash, when several contactless payment cards are detected by a card reader.

Of note: While you may not need a SEPTA Key card to pay for rides anymore, you may want to keep the physical card for additional perks and discounts.