Philly school district nears deadline to avoid cafeteria worker strike

The School District of Philadelphia has less than 48 hours to reach a new contract agreement with hundreds of climate and food service staff to avoid a potential strike.

Why it matters: A work stoppage among the 1,900 employees — the lowest paid in the district whose jobs include serving students food and maintaining school safety — could disrupt the school system.

State of play: The district and Unite Here Local 634 remain in active negotiations over a new contract. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Saturday.

Union members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month, but it remains unclear whether the union will call one if the contract deadline passes without a deal.

Union demands: A raise of $1.50 an hour for members.

New tools for school climate staff, like walkie-talkies to help communicate and respond to emergencies more quickly — rather than using their personal cell phones.

Access to training, such as for conflict resolution and de-escalation techniques.

What they're saying: The district has said the union's push for a $1.50-an-hour raise for members was not feasible, per the Inquirer.

But spokesperson Monique Braxton tells Axios the district is confident both sides can reach an agreement.

The other side: Kristianna Brown, a union spokesperson, tells Axios district schools likely could not operate if staff go on strike.

"We are fighting not only for respect and safety at work but to be considered partners with the district and not an afterthought," Brown said.

The union has the backing of several state and local officials, the latter of whom have called on the district to boost worker wages.

By the numbers: Most of the union members are African American women who are paid $15.50 an hour — or around $32,200 annually, per the union.