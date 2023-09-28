2 hours ago - News

Philly school district nears deadline to avoid cafeteria worker strike

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of a pattern of hourglasses

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The School District of Philadelphia has less than 48 hours to reach a new contract agreement with hundreds of climate and food service staff to avoid a potential strike.

Why it matters: A work stoppage among the 1,900 employees — the lowest paid in the district whose jobs include serving students food and maintaining school safety — could disrupt the school system.

State of play: The district and Unite Here Local 634 remain in active negotiations over a new contract. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Saturday.

  • Union members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month, but it remains unclear whether the union will call one if the contract deadline passes without a deal.

Union demands: A raise of $1.50 an hour for members.

  • New tools for school climate staff, like walkie-talkies to help communicate and respond to emergencies more quickly — rather than using their personal cell phones.
  • Access to training, such as for conflict resolution and de-escalation techniques.

What they're saying: The district has said the union's push for a $1.50-an-hour raise for members was not feasible, per the Inquirer.

  • But spokesperson Monique Braxton tells Axios the district is confident both sides can reach an agreement.

The other side: Kristianna Brown, a union spokesperson, tells Axios district schools likely could not operate if staff go on strike.

  • "We are fighting not only for respect and safety at work but to be considered partners with the district and not an afterthought," Brown said.
  • The union has the backing of several state and local officials, the latter of whom have called on the district to boost worker wages.

By the numbers: Most of the union members are African American women who are paid $15.50 an hour — or around $32,200 annually, per the union.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more