Philly school district nears deadline to avoid cafeteria worker strike
The School District of Philadelphia has less than 48 hours to reach a new contract agreement with hundreds of climate and food service staff to avoid a potential strike.
Why it matters: A work stoppage among the 1,900 employees — the lowest paid in the district whose jobs include serving students food and maintaining school safety — could disrupt the school system.
State of play: The district and Unite Here Local 634 remain in active negotiations over a new contract. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Saturday.
- Union members voted to authorize a strike earlier this month, but it remains unclear whether the union will call one if the contract deadline passes without a deal.
Union demands: A raise of $1.50 an hour for members.
- New tools for school climate staff, like walkie-talkies to help communicate and respond to emergencies more quickly — rather than using their personal cell phones.
- Access to training, such as for conflict resolution and de-escalation techniques.
What they're saying: The district has said the union's push for a $1.50-an-hour raise for members was not feasible, per the Inquirer.
- But spokesperson Monique Braxton tells Axios the district is confident both sides can reach an agreement.
The other side: Kristianna Brown, a union spokesperson, tells Axios district schools likely could not operate if staff go on strike.
- "We are fighting not only for respect and safety at work but to be considered partners with the district and not an afterthought," Brown said.
- The union has the backing of several state and local officials, the latter of whom have called on the district to boost worker wages.
By the numbers: Most of the union members are African American women who are paid $15.50 an hour — or around $32,200 annually, per the union.
- It costs at least $61,678 to live in the Philadelphia metro, according to an analysis by SmartAsset.
